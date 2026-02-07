LSU fraternity temporarily suspended

BATON ROUGE - In a short, to the point statement Wednesday evening, LSU confirmed a fraternity has been suspended temporarily pending the outcome of an investigation that is being kept secret.

The investigation surrounds the Sigma Chi fraternity, a university spokesperson said.

"LSU placed them on interim suspension pending an advocacy and accountability investigation and organization accountability process," Ernie Ballard, the media relations director said in a prepared statement. Ballard would not elaborate on the situation.

The fraternity house is at 27 Dalrymple Drive, near the roundabout in the east section of campus.

The suspension is detailed in a letter from Associate Dean of Students & Director D. Matthew Gregory. It can be read here.

