Latest Weather Blog
LSU football to wear helmet sticker against Clemson for 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
CLEMSON, S.C. — LSU football will wear a commemorative helmet sticker in its season opener against Clemson in honor of the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the team posted to social media on gameday eve.
The purple sticker depicts a Peggy Martin rose, "named for New Orleans gardener Peggy Martin, who lost her parents and home in Katrina," according to LSU. The university said the rose serves as a symbol of "resilience, hope and lasting beauty."
On this day 20 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Today, we remember and honor the lives lost during one of America's most devastating natural disasters.— LSU (@LSU) August 29, 2025
The Peggy Martin rose is our symbol of hope. It reminds us that even after the storm, we rise. pic.twitter.com/luC4ZagSKs
Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005. The No. 9 Tigers will wear the sticker on the back left side of their helmets on Saturday against No. 4 Clemson, almost exactly 20 years later.
Watch LSU vs. Clemson at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night on WBRZ.
We will wear a special helmet sticker on Saturday to remember the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina ?? pic.twitter.com/TiXCPtsZnr— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2025
