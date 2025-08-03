89°
LSU football spends off day at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

1 hour 35 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, August 03 2025 Aug 3, 2025 August 03, 2025 4:46 PM August 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team made its annual trip to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on Sunday.

The Tigers brought plenty of energy, packaging over 47,000 pounds of food and drink in about an hour.

Brian Kelly has brought his team to the food bank in each of his four years as LSU head coach.

Kelly also updated the media on the status of wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who practiced on Wednesday, but was not taking part in drills on Thursday and Saturday when media was allowed to view practice. Coach explained Anderson is dealing with inflammation in his knee from a prior injury, but does not have any structural damage.

LSU opens the 2025 season on August 30th at Clemson.

