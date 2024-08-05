95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football ranked No. 12 in Coaches Poll ahead of 2024 season

1 hour 16 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, August 05 2024 Aug 5, 2024 August 05, 2024 11:50 AM August 05, 2024 in News
Source: USA TODAY
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU ranks No. 12 on USA Today's first Coaches Poll for the 2024 college football season.

LSU is the sixth-highest-ranking SEC team in the poll, behind Georgia at No. 1, Texas at No. 4, Alabama at No. 5, Ole Miss at No. 6 and Missouri at No. 11. Other top teams include Ohio State and Oregon at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

The USA Today poll, conducted weekly throughout the regular season, determines its ranking with a panel of head coaches at FBS schools.

The Tigers' first opponent, the University of Southern California, is ranked No. 23. LSU faces off against the Trojans on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.

Trending News

LSU has made changes on both sides of the ball ahead of the season, including a new defensive staff and a patiently waiting quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, both of which head coach Brian Kelly has spoken about with great confidence over the past few weeks.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days