LSU football players are not-so-secret Santas for kids at Boys and Girls Club

BATON ROUGE — LSU football players were not-so-secret Santas with children from the Boys and Girls Club of Baton Rouge.

Several players took kids shopping on Monday at a local Wal-mart as part of the "Shop with a Player" initiative hosted by LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his Kelly Cares Foundation along with sponsors Whitney Bank and Aflac.

The entire LSU football team was there hosting youngsters from the Boys and Girls Club of Baton Rouge, each child received a two-hundred dollar gift card to spend on themselves or family members.

Some of the LSU football players would cover any overages that resulted of a full basket of goodies for the child.

Michael Cauble explains.