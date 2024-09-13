LSU football opens SEC play on the road at South Carolina

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team opens conference play on the road Saturday.

The No. 16 Tigers (1-1) travel to play South Carolina (2-0) on Saturday at 11 A.M. CT.

The game is LSU’s first SEC matchup of the season. South Carolina opened conference play last week with a 31-6 win at Kentucky.

It will be LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s first SEC start. So far this season, Nussmeier is 57-for-76 passing with 610 yards and eight touchdowns. Those eight touchdowns are tied for the most in college football.

The Tigers have just 181 rushing yards in total this season, ranking 112th in FBS.

Redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers will start at quarterback for South Carolina. Sellers is a dual threat, with 37 passing and 30 rushing attempts over the Gamecocks first two games this season.

The last time LSU played at South Carolina was in 2008, when the Tigers beat the Gamecocks 24-17. LSU beat South Carolina the last time these two teams met in Baton Rouge, 52-24 in 2020. LSU leads the all-time series 19-2-1.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Columbia for Saturday’s matchup. The game will air on WBRZ.