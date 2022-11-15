46°
LSU football moves up to No. 6 in CFP ranking

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU moved up one spot after beating Arkansas over the weekend and is now sitting at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff ranking. 

