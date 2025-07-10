LSU football lands 5-star DL from UHigh, No. 1-ranked recruit in Louisiana for class of 2026

BATON ROUGE - LSU football does it again as Lamar Brown, the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the class of 2026, committed to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

The 5-Star UHigh defensive lineman committed to LSU over Texas, Miami and Texas A&M.

Brown is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound defender from Erwinville, Louisiana, and is listed as ESPN's No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class.

If Brown signs later this year still as No. 1 in the ESPN 300, he'll be the Tigers' first overall top-ranked recruit since Leonard Fournette in 2014.