LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager

BATON ROUGE - Now that Lane Kiffin has taken over the LSU football program, he's making some changes to those around him.

The Advocate reported that football general manager Austin Thomas will not be retained in his current role under Kiffin.

Thomas, who has worked with Kiffin before, has been LSU's GM for the past two seasons. When Kiffin took the job in Baton Rouge, he brought in his general manager from Ole Miss, Billy Glasscock.

Thomas' future with the program is unclear. He could be moved to another role in the Athletic Department.