LSU football flips 2024 highly-ranked offensive tackle from Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - LSU football flipped a highly ranked offensive tackle from Beaumont, Texas, from rival SEC school Texas A&M.
Davis is ranked as a 5-star recruit and the third-ranked offensive tackle in the country by On3. 247sports rates Davis as a four-star and the 12th ranked tackle; ESPN has him at a four-star and the 37th ranked tackle.
LSU's recruiting class is currently ranked 9th by 247sports.
