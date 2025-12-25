59°
LSU football arrives in Houston ahead of Texas Bowl

Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

HOUSTON - The LSU football team is back in the Lone Star State as they continue their preparation for Saturday's Texas Bowl.

The Tigers practiced in Baton Rouge before flying to Houston on Wednesday. LSU will practice Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday's matchup with No. 21 Houston.

It is LSU's third appearance in the Texas bowl over the last five seasons. The Tigers and Cougars play at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

