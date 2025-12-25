59°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU football arrives in Houston ahead of Texas Bowl
HOUSTON - The LSU football team is back in the Lone Star State as they continue their preparation for Saturday's Texas Bowl.
The Tigers practiced in Baton Rouge before flying to Houston on Wednesday. LSU will practice Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday's matchup with No. 21 Houston.
Trending News
It is LSU's third appearance in the Texas bowl over the last five seasons. The Tigers and Cougars play at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue
-
One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street
-
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's...
-
St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee...
Sports Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week