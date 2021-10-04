86°
LSU-Florida gets early kickoff in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to show up early if they plan to tailgate for LSU's home game against the Gators.
The SEC announced that LSU will take on Florida at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 in Tiger Stadium.
?? times and networks for #SECFB games of Oct. 16 » https://t.co/KIfpwo8Wa4 pic.twitter.com/QvjW5GekTP— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 4, 2021
