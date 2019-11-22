LSU fans preparing for first home game since October

BATON ROUGE - 28 days. 4 weeks. However you want to put it, a month without a game in Tiger Stadium is too long for fans.

"Oh it's time...it's time," Gerard Caswell of Eunice said. "I was starting to have withdrawals."

Caswell arrived at the RV lot Thursday afternoon. Since then he's spent plenty of time at the stove cooking up everything from crawfish étouffée to fried catfish.

"If you leave here hungry it's because you chose to, you didn't have to," Caswell said.

Also on many menus this weekend, razorbacks, sucklings and pigs.

"It'll go on early in the morning and smoke for about six hours," Central resident Les Burl said.

While the game between LSU and Arkansas isn't this season's marquee matchup, fans are having no trouble finding motivation.

"This is, in fact, the biggest game of the season," Caswell said. "You know why? Because if we win we clinch the SEC West title. That is why in fact it is the biggest game of the season."

As for Saturday, many fans are hoping to see an improved defense after the last outing at Ole Miss.

The Tigers and Razorbacks kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.