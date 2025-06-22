LSU fans pack Baton Rouge watch parties as the Tigers chase another title

BATON ROUGE - With the LSU Tigers back on the big stage in Omaha, fans at home are celebrating in classic purple and gold style.

Whether it's the hype, the tradition, or just a love for the game, LSU fans in Baton Rouge are locked in. Saturday, they packed watch parties across the city, cheering on the Tigers with plenty of passion, and a little bit of trash talk too.

“Geaux Tigers. Anything purple and gold, I'm there for it," one fan said. "We're going to beat them so bad today, it should be one game."

Even with all the confidence, there are still a few nerves in the crowd. A jab from Coastal Carolina earlier in the week didn't go unnoticed.

“I'm nervous, but after what Coastal said, how they don't have any respect for us, I’m hoping the team uses that as fuel to the fire and shows them what Louisiana is all about,” another fan shared.

Others say this postseason feels different as if it could be LSU’s moment once again.

"It feels like destiny on repeat. Coastal Carolina got lucky last time, but it feels like LSU's year."

And while the opposing team’s name, the Chanticleers, may be hard to pronounce, Tiger fans say that’s not their problem.

“I'm gonna keep mispronouncing how to say that little name. I don't even care how to say it. LSU all the way.”

If the Tigers manage to take home another title, many fans are already planning for a familiar celebration back home.

“If they can pull this off again, it will be everything. I will be at the parade ASAP.”