LSU fans fuel softball team's regional run

BATON ROUGE - From the first pitch to the final out, LSU fans brought the noise, packing the stands with purple and gold pride and showing unwavering support for the Tigers' softball team.

"It's very exciting. The girls are very talented. You know, they make amazing plays. They make it fun to watch. It's fast paced, and there's always something fun going on, something exciting is happening," one LSU fan said.

The LSU softball team is making their way through regionals at Tiger Park and fans showed up to cheer them on despite the heat. Regular softball attendees say they wouldn't miss it.

"I really like that we have such a strong softball community, some schools you don't get this kind of support in this kind of environment, it's really special to come here and enjoy the atmosphere that we have," one fan said.

In recent years, LSU has gained national attention for its success and investment in women's sports. Today, young softball players were taking inspiration.

"Yeah, I want to come to LSU and do sports. Yeah, volleyball and softball are like my favorite sports, so that's what we want to do," the young softball fan said.

Challenges in Regionals haven't shaken fan faith, they're counting on LSU to fight their way back.

“I was so excited about the season. But I think they're going to come back today. I think it's going to be a great game, even games where they're kind of down, the next game, they'll come out and run real opponents. So I think that they're going to come back today. It's going to be great," another fan said.

Win or lose, supporters say they'll keep showing up.

"Pursue your dreams and get a chance to go further, and that's what they're here to do. I'm happy to stand behind them. I'm a proud Louisiana State Tiger softball fan, so you know I'm going to be with them every step of the way," a LSU fan said.