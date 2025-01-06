LSU fans don sequins, blonde wigs to celebrate 'Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day' during Auburn win

Photo: LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE — LSU fans donned their best sequins and blonde wigs to celebrate LSU's iconic women's basketball coach on "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day" during a win against Auburn over the weekend.

Men, women and children wore sparkly purple and gold blazers, boas and other flamboyant outfits fit for the national championship-winning coach at Sunday's 73-63 win over the Auburn Tigers.

Fans were highlighted during the SEC Network's broadcast of the game.

"Anything to bring people to a game," Mulkey told ESPN after the game.

LSU, now No. 6 in the country, are undefeated after the win over Auburn.