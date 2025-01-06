41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU fans don sequins, blonde wigs to celebrate 'Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day' during Auburn win

56 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, January 06 2025 Jan 6, 2025 January 06, 2025 11:35 AM January 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE — LSU fans donned their best sequins and blonde wigs to celebrate LSU's iconic women's basketball coach on "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day" during a win against Auburn over the weekend.

Men, women and children wore sparkly purple and gold blazers, boas and other flamboyant outfits fit for the national championship-winning coach at Sunday's 73-63 win over the Auburn Tigers. 

Fans were highlighted during the SEC Network's broadcast of the game.

"Anything to bring people to a game," Mulkey told ESPN after the game. 

LSU, now No. 6 in the country, are undefeated after the win over Auburn.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days