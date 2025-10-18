LSU falls to Vanderbilt 31-24, falls out of playoff picture

NASHVILLE - The LSU Tigers are out of answers and almost out of the college football playoffs as they dropped their second game of the season, this one to 17th ranked Vanderbilt 31-24 on Saturday in Nashville.

Brian Kelly could not get his Tigers to play complimentary football once again as the LSU defense was carved up by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and the Commodores offense as the Tigers played role-reversal in their game as the Tiger offense made some plays to keep them in the game but the LSU defense is struggled against Vandy's measured offensive attack.

LSU trailed 31-21 in the third quarter as Pavia and the Dores have kept to their gameplan and have ran all over LSU's defense keeping the Tigers on the field and marching the ball down the field with big third down and fourth down conversions.

In the second quarter Pavia put together a 14 play, 8:58 minute drive to retake the lead in part because of the play of Vanderbilt's tight ends and their ability to convert on third and fourth down.

Cedric Alexander plowed in from the one yard line on fourth down to give Vanderbilt the lead again in the second quarter capping that extended drive.

LSU was able to answer the opening Vanderbilt touchdown with a nifty touchdown toss from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to Trey'Dez Green to give the Tigers an early 10-7 lead just as the second quarter was starting.

LSU would attempt a 52-yard field goal but it was wide right, that allowed Vanderbilt another chance at extending their lead however a huge fourth-down stop from linebacker West Weeks gave LSU the ball back with a chance at taking the lead into halftime.

The Tiger offensive line has struggled to hold up in pass protection and LSU had to settle for a 42 yard field goal with more than two minutes left to play in the half. That remaining time allowed Vanderbilt to march the field and Brock Taylor nailed a 46 yard field goal to extend the Dores lead going into the break.

LSU will host Texas A&M on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium on October 25.