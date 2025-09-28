91°
LSU falls in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Ole Miss. See where the Tigers landed

BATON ROUGE — LSU football fell far in the Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll after a loss to Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. 

The Tigers and Rebels swapped rankings, as LSU fell to No. 13 and Ole Miss replaced them at No. 4 following the 24-19 defeat.

LSU has the week off and will not play on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against South Carolina in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11. 

