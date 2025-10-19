LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Vanderbilt See where the Tigers landed

BATON ROUGE — LSU football fell from grace in the Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll after a loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

The Tigers dropped to No. 20 as the Commodores jumped to take their spot at No. 10 following the 31-24 defeat.

LSU prepares to take on the Aggies next week at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers' next game will be against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on Oct. 25.