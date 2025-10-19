83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Vanderbilt See where the Tigers landed

1 hour 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, October 19 2025 Oct 19, 2025 October 19, 2025 1:21 PM October 19, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU football fell from grace in the Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll after a loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

The Tigers dropped to No. 20 as the Commodores jumped to take their spot at No. 10 following the 31-24 defeat.

Trending News

LSU prepares to take on the Aggies next week at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers' next game will be against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on Oct. 25.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days