LSU comes back to beat Mississippi State to start SEC play 31-16

BATON ROUGE- After a rocky start, LSU rallied in the second half to open SEC play with a 31-16 win. Mississippi State took a 13-7 half time lead, and it looked like they were in control.

In the 4th quarter, the Tigers offense got moving—LSU scored 21 unanswered points and finally ran the ball efficiently. LSU finished with 206 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 210 yards with a score, and rushed for 93 yards and a score.

Defensively, after giving up an opening possession touchdown, the Tigers started to settle down. LSU only allowed 75 rushing yards and was consistently getting pressure on Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.

Safety Jay Ward might have had his best game in a LSU uniform. Ward finished with a team-high 11 tackles and an interception.

The Tigers will now get ready to face New Mexico at home next Saturday night.