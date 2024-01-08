Latest Weather Blog
LSU closing campus early due to threat of severe weather - See full list of closures here
Public schools are altering schedules for Monday, Jan. 8 ahead of storms in the area.
Ascension Public Schools:
-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools canceled all after-school activities.
Iberville Parish Schools:
-IAPPS will release at 10:15 a.m.
-White Castle High School, MSA West High School, North Iberville Elementary and High Schools, MSA East, Plaquemine High School, and Crescent Elementary will release at 10:30 a.m.
-Dorseyville Elementary, MSA West Elementary, Iberville Elementary and East Iberville will release at 11:30 a.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
-The Iberville Parish School Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 has been canceled as well.
Livingston Parish Schools will follow a half-day schedule. Individual dismissal times were not announced.
St James Parish Schools:
-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.
-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
Zachary Community School District will be closed and all after-school activities have been canceled.
Southern University will shift to remote operations at 1 p.m..
Trending News
Louisiana State University will close at 12:30 p.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Genealogist helps to identify woman staying at shelter, locates family
-
Legislature set for redistricting session to start next week
-
Springfield Road construction still underway in Watson
-
Nine parades scheduled to roll in Baton Rouge
-
Louisiana dignitaries and Donald Trump Jr. among attendees of Landry's inauguration