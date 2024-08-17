LSU Class of 2028 begins move-in day, reflects on beginning of college years

BATON ROUGE - Friday afternoon, cars eagerly lined up on River Road filled with dorm supplies for the LSU Class of 2028.

"2028, can you believe it? We are so excited to welcome them home, it's been a long time coming," LSU Associate Director of Communications and Residential Life Catherine David said. "We've been planning for quite some time to welcome them and to get our Tiger finally here on campus, start their welcome week experience."

More than 6,700 kids are expected to move on LSU's campus this weekend. Some are from nearby and others from far away, like Mia Risley from Pennsylvannia.

"I'm so happy, I'm ready, I'm not really homesick or anything," Risley said. "I'm just ready to get out there and start the next chapter of my life and it's definitely meant to be here."

Paige Woodruff is a freshman from Houston, and you'd be surprised at something she's excited to start doing in college.

"To do my own laundry, yes, I know, I like washing my own clothes because my whites always get dirty with [my mother]," Woodruff said. "She always makes them turn gray."

For the the people moving in on Saturday and Sunday, LSU Residential Life says they are excited to welcome them next.

"The best thing our families can do is take a deep breath and enjoy the day and make sure you're on time, not too early, not too late and we can get you in and everything goes according to plan," David said.