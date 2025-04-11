LSU centerfielder Chris Stanfield set to play against former team

AUBURN, Alabama - LSU junior centerfielder Chris Stanfield will return to his old stomping grounds this weekend.

No. 5 LSU will start a three-game series at Auburn on Friday, where Stanfield played the first two seasons of his collegiate career.

"(I'm) Looking forward to seeing my guys and going back to Plainsman (Park), but at the end of the day, we still have business to handle," Stanfield said.

The centerfielder is having a great 2025 for LSU, starting 33 of 34 games. At the plate, Stanfield is fifth on the team with a .327 batting average and also has a .453 on-base percentage.

"There's not a better guy hitting ninth in the country for anybody as far as how they impact winning, and then, getting to know him as a person, he fits in beautifully here at this place with this team," said LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson.

LSU opens the series at No. 9 Auburn on Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.