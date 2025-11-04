Latest Weather Blog
LSU Board of Supervisors name McNeese State University's Wade Rousse as new university president
BATON ROUGE — Wade Rousse was named the new President of LSU by the university Board of Supervisors during a meeting Tuesday.
Rousse, who is the current president of McNeese State University, was chosen to fill the position vacated by William F. Tate IV over the summer. Matt Lee has served as interim president since Tate left LSU for Rutgers University.
"I am so excited to serve in this role," Rousse said, emphasizing that he has a plan for the university with a focus on structure.
Rousse said that LSU Athletics will report directly to the president, meaning he will likely play a substantial role in the selection of a new football coach and athletic director in the aftermath of Brian Kelly and Scott Woodward leaving the university.
James T. Dalton, another finalist for LSU President, has been named the Executive Vice President and Provost of LSU, as well as acting as a "Chancellor of sorts" for the flagship Baton Rouge campus. Before being chosen on Tuesday, Dalton was the University of Alabama’s current Executive Vice President.
The other finalist for the university presidency was former University of Arizona President Robert Robbins.
A news conference introducing Rousse to the LSU community will be held at the LSU Foundation building.
Watch the board meeting where Rousse was chosen here:
