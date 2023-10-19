79°
LSU board expected to approve new contract for Coach Jay Johnson
BATON ROUGE - LSU is expected to approve a new contract for Jay Johnson that will make him one of the highest paid baseball coaches in the country.
The Advocate reports the new deal will pay Johnson $12.55 million over the course of seven years, extending it through 2030.
Johnson led the Tigers to a national title in 2023, and two of the team's stars — Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews — were picked first and second overall in the MLB Draft.
The contract will be voted on Thursday by LSU's Board of Supervisors, according to a public agenda.
