LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for a cause in December

BATON ROUGE — LSU's two basketball teams will be playing in a pair of New Orleans games for a cause.

The Compete 4 Cause Classic at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will see LSU's women's team face off against coach Kim Mulkey's alma mater Louisiana Tech, and the men's team playing SMU in a rematch of last year's Compete 4 Cause Classic in Frisco, Texas.

The Dec. 13 neutral site games will be the first time LSU and Louisiana Tech have faced off since Mulkey’s return to Louisiana; they last played in 2016 when LSU won. It will also be the 30th time the two teams have faced off, with LSU leading the series 17-12.

The SMU-LSU matchup that follows the women's game will be the sixth time the Mustangs play the Tigers. The game will be the second of back-to-back neutral site contests for the men, as LSU will play Texas Tech in Fort Worth on Dec. 7.

“We’re excited about Compete 4 Cause Classic and the chance to unite competition with community,” United Sports Entertainment President Rhossi Carron. “Our USE events are built to create value beyond the game—using sports as a platform to spotlight social issues and drive meaningful change. We look forward to utilizing the Compete 4 Cause Classic basketball platform to positively impact the lives of children in New Orleans.”

Game times and possible television coverage will be announced at a later date, but tickets go on sale Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and the Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM.