LSU basketball team stranded in Tuscaloosa after losing to the Tide Wednesday night

1 hour 31 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, January 20 2022 Jan 20, 2022 January 20, 2022 6:37 AM January 20, 2022 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: News Staff

TUSCALOOSA - The unfortunate events didn't stop on the court for the LSU men's basketball team Wednesday night in Alabama.

The Tigers were stranded in Tuscaloosa after losing to the Tide for the fifth time in a row.

The team's chartered plane had a mechanical problem, forcing them to return to the hotel they'd checked out of before losing 70-67 in Coleman Coliseum.

Players, coaches and support staff will head straight to Tennessee from the Indigo Hotel since Saturday's game is in Knoxville.

Will Wade said his team will leave Tuscaloosa at some point Thursday and practice in Knoxville through the end of the week to prepare for a 5 p.m. tip-off Saturday.

