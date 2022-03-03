51°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball misses game-winning shot, falls to Arkansas 77-76
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team lost to Arkansas 77-76. Guard Xavier Pinson couldn't hit the game winning layup with 1 second remaining and the Tigers drop to 20-10 on the year.
Forward Tari Eason lead LSU with 24 points, including 19 in the second half. He would foul out though with one minute remaining. The Tigers out rebounded the Razorbacks 43-34, and had 21 second chance points.
Trending News
LSU will finish out the regular season at home against Alabama on Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found in Zachary neighborhood that was once focus of search for...
-
'I'm not scared, I'm just hopeful': Former LSU student-athlete living in Ukraine...
-
Beauvoir Park opens back up to the public after 11 month hiatus
-
District 5 councilman taking first steps toward blight reduction
-
Litter trapping device keeps half-a-ton of trash out of waterways