LSU basketball misses game-winning shot, falls to Arkansas 77-76

2 hours 16 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 10:46 PM March 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team lost to Arkansas 77-76. Guard Xavier Pinson couldn't hit the game winning layup with 1 second remaining and the Tigers drop to 20-10 on the year.

Forward Tari Eason lead LSU with 24 points, including 19 in the second half. He would foul out though with one minute remaining. The Tigers out rebounded the Razorbacks 43-34, and had 21 second chance points.

LSU will finish out the regular season at home against Alabama on Saturday. 

