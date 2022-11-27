62°
LSU basketball beats Wofford 78-75

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team improves to 6-1 on the season after beating Wofford on Sunday 78-75. Adam Miller lead all Tigers with 26 points, and 4 rebounds.

LSU will play UT Arlington next Friday 7pm. 

