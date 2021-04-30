LSU baseball will play double-header on Saturday, loses game 1 7-0 to Arkansas

LSU baseball will play two games against Arkansas on Saturday ensure they get them both in with the expectation of rain in the Baton Rouge area on Sunday.

The Tigers lost a 7-0 contest to visiting #1 ranked Arkansas on Friday night as the familiar refrain of poor bullpen pitching doomed LSU down the stretch.

It was a pitchers duel through six innings, however Landon Marceaux was touched up for a couple of hits in the seventh and Razorback centerfielder Christian Franklin looped a two-out 2 RBI to shallow centerfielder to get the scoring started.

Marceaux was replaced with Jacoby Hasty who faced two batters and was replaced with Michael Fowler.

LSU's bullpen once again failed them as they would surrender five runs on three hits in the eighth.

LSU's release on the games being moved can be read below:

Due to the forecast of severe weather on Sunday, LSU and Arkansas will play two nine-inning games at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Both games are nine-inning contests, and they will be streamed on SEC Network + and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Fans should have their Sunday game ticket in order to be admitted to the 2 p.m. game on Saturday. The Saturday game ticket will be honored for the 6:30 p.m. game on Saturday. The stadium will be cleared after the 2 p.m. game, and fans will be re-admitted for the 6:30 p.m. contest.