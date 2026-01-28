LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th championship

BATON ROUGE — LSU unveiled its new "Intimidator" billboard at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday, commemorating the program's eighth national championship win in 2025.

The sign, sitting behind the right-field bleachers, was updated to include all of the Tigers' College World Series championship wins from 1991 to 2025 and features a ferocious roaring Mike the Tiger.

Happy Wednesday ft. The New Intimidator ?? pic.twitter.com/K9EuUChACQ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) January 28, 2026

The new "Intimidator" comes a little more than two weeks before LSU begins its 2026 season. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25, look to win consecutive championships for the first time since going back-to-back in 1996 and 1997 and head coach Jay Johnson's third in four years.

LSU's first game is slated for 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 against Milwaukee at Alex Box.