LSU Baseball turned their season around and they're ready for NCAA Regionals

CHAPEL HILL, NC - As LSU Baseball prepares to start the NCAA Tournament on Friday, they've reflected on how far they've come as the team that started 3-12 in conference play just a few short months ago.

Now, they've found their identity and let loose, and that has played a significant role in the run they've been on in the month of May.

"We're not afraid to lose. If that makes sense. We're just playing baseball and we're having fun doing it. I think in the beginning once we started losing we kind of were questioning things and not focused on the right things, and now I think we're just pulling our brand of baseball and having fun doing it," Left-handed pitcher Gage Jump said.

Their most impressive run as of late was in the SEC Tournament last week. The Tigers won 4 out of their last 5 games in Hoover. The bats were hot with LSU scoring 46 runs in that five game span, but it took a mature approach at the plate to do so.

"I just think we're not trying to do too much. Like, Hoover's obviously a really big park so you know where we did hit a lot of home runs there this weekend. It was more of a byproduct of just trying to you know, hit doubles in the gap and you know, homers will turn into homers, so I think we keep that same approach this week as far as you know, when guys are at third base we're getting them in. When guys are a second base, we're getting them to third. Like, just continuously moving the line and taking quality at bats and I think you'll see big numbers pop up," First baseman Jared Jones said.

Pitching will also be crucial in the post season this year. Many expect Gage Jump or Luke Holman to start on the mound this weekend, but as for the first game of the Chapel Hill regional, Jay Johnson has not revealed who will get the start.

Coach Johnson did not give an update on senior right-handed pitcher Christian Little's late injury he suffered in the SEC Tournament. Little did not practice with the team Thursday at Boshamer Stadium.

The No. 2 seeded Tigers will take on No. 3 seed Wofford for the first game of the Chapel Hill Regional on Friday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.