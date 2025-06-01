87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball to play regional final Sunday night

2 hours 28 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, June 01 2025 Jun 1, 2025 June 01, 2025 11:38 AM June 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball is set to play the Baton Rouge Regional Championship final Sunday night after beating the Dallas Baptist Patriots 12-0.

The winner of the Dallas Baptist Patriots and Little Rock Patriots game at 2 p.m. will determine who the LSU Tigers go up against in the final. 

So far in the regional championship, the Tigers have shut out both teams. 

Trending News

The regional championship final is on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days