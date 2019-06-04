Latest Weather Blog
LSU Baseball to play in Saturday-Monday Super Regional series vs. Florida State
BATON ROUGE - With the final games of Regional play finishing late Monday night, the NCAA has announced the dates and times for the Super Regionals Tuesday morning.
BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL@FSUBaseball at @LSUbaseball— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 4, 2019
June 8 - 3:00 PM ET - ESPN
June 9 - 6:00 PM ET - ESPN2
June 10 - 8:30 PM ET - ESPN (If Nec.)
#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/2x8PGK9dPX
No. 13 LSU will host Florida State University in a Saturday-Monday series at Alex Box Stadium. Game one will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Game two will be on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Game three will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN if necessary.
The Tigers earned their 14th Super Regional berth with a sweep of the Baton Rouge Regional.
LSU and FSU have met 18 times before, the most recent being the 2017 College World Series.
Tickets for the Super Regional will go on sale later this week.
