LSU baseball start time pushed up against Arkansas

The start time for the LSU baseball game against Arkansas has been moved up one hour due to the threat of rain in the Fayetteville area on Friday night.

Jay Johnson's Tigers dropped the first game of the three game series 5-4 as the Razorbacks scored three runs in the seventh inning to erase a 3-2 deficit at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas improved to 26-7 overall, 9-4 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 23-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play.

Friday's ballgame, which was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium, will remain nationally televised on SEC Network with Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call.