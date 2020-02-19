LSU baseball slugs their way past Southern

BATON ROUGE - After losing to Southern in 2019, the LSU Tiger baseball team wanted to make a statement when facing their cross-town rival on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers fell behind early to the Jaguars, but rallied behind some solid pitching and timely hits at the plate.

LSU beat the Jags 8-3 as both young teams played pretty clean baseball and both left the ballpark probably feeling pretty good about their performance.

The Jaguars struck for two early runs off of freshman lefty Brandon Kaminer, but they were then held off the scoreboard for six straight innings. Tiger pitcher Nick Storz threw three quality innings as he allowed two hits, no runs and struck out three on 41 pitches.

Three LSU Tigers hit home runs as Saul Garza finished 3 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs in his designated hitters role. Both Hayden Travinski and Gavin Dugas also belted their first homers of the season for the Tigers.

LSU will travel to Nicholls to face the Colonels on Wednesday night with a first pitch set for 6pm.