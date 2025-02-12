LSU baseball sets opening week rotation on the mound

BATON ROUGE - In a rare move for LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson, the head man has tipped his hand and named his entire starting rotation for the season opening weekend against Purdue - Fort Wayne at Alex Box Stadium starting on Friday afternoon.

Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson gets the ball in game one of the series after showing steady improvement in his freshman season and more importantly to his head coach and off-season dedication to getting bigger and stronger.

"I think the story is what he did from the end of last season," coach Johnson said in advance of opening day. "I mean, he finished the season great and then really devoted himself in the weight room over the summertime, transformed his body, elevated the pitchability."

Anderson will get the year started on the mound after throwing impressive outings over the course of fall ball and the lead-up to start the season here in early 2025.

Following Anderson will be newcomer Anthony Eyanson who transfered into LSU from UC San Diego.

"You know, it's a lot to like, strikes, high level, pitchability, composure," Johnson said of the junior from California. "He's operated like a veteran. I think he got done what he needed to get done in the fall, but he just has kind of kept going like that. And really happy to have him here, and think it's gonna be a really good pitcher for us."

Throwing in the Sunday role will be Chase Shores who's battled back from arm surgery last season. Shores could be the key to LSU finding it's way back to Omaha and the College World Series as he has high level stuff that will be highly coveted if he can get back on track and stay there.

"I've seen enough strikes and like where the health is at," Johnson said of Shores return to play. "I like how he goes about his business. Feel like we've had some good improvement here over the last month, and feel like he's ready to go."

LSU will open the season Friday at 2pm against Purdue Ft. Wayne at Alex Box Stadium.