85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball set for winners' bracket matchup with UCLA on Monday in the College World Series

2 hours 4 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025 Jun 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 12:27 PM June 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

OMAHA, Ne. - The LSU Tigers continue their journey through the College World Series on Monday night against the UCLA Bruins.

LSU opened their stay on Omaha on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the No. 3 National Seed Arkansas Razorbacks.

LSU left-hander Kade Anderson threw 7.0 innings of one-run ball on Saturday night and limited Arkansas to only three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores worked a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts before freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his seventh save of the season, pitching around a lead-off single in the ninth inning to retire the final three Arkansas batters.

Anderson’s total of 170 strikeouts this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list. He trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023).

UCLA defeated Murray State, 6-4, in its College World Series first-round game on Saturday. 

The Bruins are hitting .298 as a team with 112 doubles, 12 triples, 78 homers this season.

LSU holds a 3-2 lead in the all-time series against UCLA. The two teams last met in the opening round of the 2013 College World Series, when the Bruins defeated the Tigers 2-1 to send LSU to the losers' bracket.

Trending News

LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson will be on the bump for the Tigers. He holds an 11-2 record with a 2.74 ERA in 98.2 innings pitched. He has punched out 142 and walked 35 batters this season.

For the Bruins, right-handed pitcher Landon Stump will get the nod. He is 6-1 this season with a 4.54 ERA in 73.1 innings of work with 37 walks and 62 strikeouts.

The Tigers and Bruins get underway at 6 p.m. on Monday and the game will air on ESPN. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days