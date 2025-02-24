LSU baseball set for busy week

BATON ROUGE - This upcoming week, the No. 2 LSU baseball team has a busy schedule.

The Tigers host Nicholls on Monday at 6 p.m. in a rescheduled game, before traveling to Texas for four games.

LSU, 6-1 on the season, will play Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Wednesday night.

The Tigers then play in the Frisco College Baseball Classic over the weekend. LSU plays Kansas State on Friday, Nebraska on Saturday, and Sam Houston State on Sunday.