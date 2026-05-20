LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament game

HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU baseball team lost 3-1 to Auburn in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night ending their 2026 season early as the Tigers will not make the NCAA Tournament following 13 straight seasons of playing into June.

The Tigers subpar regular season record made the reality of missing postseason play assured if the LSU did not play into the championship game and win it to earn the NCAA's automatic bid to Regionals.

Casan Evans started for the Tigers on the mound and was impressive throwing 4.2 innings allowing just one earned run while striking out eight.

Auburn would score the go ahead run of the game on a throwing error from freshman Jack Ruckert that would make it 2-1 Auburn in the fifth inning.

The Auburn Tigers would tack on an insurance run from Eric Guevara who launched a monster home run to left to make it a 3-1 lead that the LSU Tigers could not overcome.

LSU ends their season with a 30-28 overall record and fail to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.