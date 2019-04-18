72°
LSU Baseball's home match-up with Florida delayed Thursday
BATON ROUGE - With potential inclement weather in the forecast, the Tigers' meeting with the Florida Gators is being pushed back a couple hours.
According to the team's Twitter account, the game has been delayed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. The gates are now scheduled to open at 6.
?? GAME TIME UPDATE ??— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 18, 2019
First pitch for Game 1 vs. Florida has been pushed back to 8 p.m. CT at The Box!
Gates will open at 6 p.m. • #GeauxTigers??
