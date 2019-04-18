72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball's home match-up with Florida delayed Thursday

2 hours 2 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 10:58 AM April 18, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With potential inclement weather in the forecast, the Tigers' meeting with the Florida Gators is being pushed back a couple hours.

According to the team's Twitter account, the game has been delayed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. The gates are now scheduled to open at 6.

You can keep up with the latest weather updates by clicking here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days