LSU Baseball's home match-up with Florida delayed Thursday

BATON ROUGE - With potential inclement weather in the forecast, the Tigers' meeting with the Florida Gators is being pushed back a couple hours.

According to the team's Twitter account, the game has been delayed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. The gates are now scheduled to open at 6.

