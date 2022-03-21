LSU baseball postpones Tuesday game against Tech

LSU baseball has postponed their Tuesday night game against Louisiana Tech at Alex Box Stadium due to the forecast of severe weather in the Baton Rouge area all day.

The game will try to be rescheduled with a make-up date later this season.

LSU, which just started SEC play this weekend against A&M losing two of three games, will next head to Florida on Friday in Gainesville, Fla., as the Tigers face the Florida Gators in a three-game SEC series.

Game 1 of the LSU-Florida series will start at 6 p.m. CT Friday, and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Game 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday, and the first pitch for Game 3 is 12 p.m. CT Sunday. The games on Saturday and Sunday may be viewed on SEC Network +.