LSU baseball player Steven Milam holds meet and greet to raise funds for local animal shelter
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball player Steven Milam held a meet-and-greet Friday at the Siegen Lane Hooters to raise money for Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge.
Milam said saving animals is a passion of his; the donations go toward services and programs for the shelter.
