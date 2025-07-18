79°
LSU baseball player Steven Milam holds meet and greet to raise funds for local animal shelter

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball player Steven Milam held a meet-and-greet Friday at the Siegen Lane Hooters to raise money for Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge.

Milam said saving animals is a passion of his; the donations go toward services and programs for the shelter.

