LSU baseball opens conference play on Friday with home series against Missouri

BATON ROUGE - No. 1 LSU welcomes the Missouri Tigers into Alex Box Stadium for a weekend series to open SEC play. Friday's game is presented by WBRZ.

The Tigers have won 12 straight games while hitting .361 as a team with 34 doubles, one triple, 23 homers and 135 runs during that stretch.

LSU is coming off an 18-4 midweek victory over Xavier, where the team scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second, and seven in the third to take a 17-0 lead.

Missouri is 8-8 on the year and led by head coach Kerrick Jackson, who is in his second year at the helm of the program. Jackson was Southern University’s head coach from 2018 to 2020 and led the Jaguars to a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

LSU has a 20-4 all-time record versus Missouri, which includes the two teams' most recent meeting last season in Columbia when LSU won two of three games.

First pitch between LSU and Missouri is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday and will air on SEC Network+