LSU baseball loses to Alabama in game three of series

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball drops game three to Alabama 7-3 Saturday night. However, LSU does win the series with victories over the Crimson Tide on Thursday and Friday.

After a scoreless game through the first few innings, both teams got on the board in the third. Alabama hit a three-run home run to strike first and lead. LSU's Jared Jones responded in the bottom half of the inning with a solo homer of his own. LSU trailed 3-1 from there.

Alabama extended their lead with RBI singles in the top of the fourth and fifth innings. They led LSU 5-1.

LSU would start their comeback in the bottom of the sixth when Jake Brown hit a two-run home run. The Tigers trailed 5-3.

Alabama would plate two more in the top of the ninth for a 7-3 lead. The Tigers attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth with a Jake Brown RBI triple. LSU trailed 7-4.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson made a change for the starting pitcher today. Instead of the normal game three guy, Chase Shores, Johnson opted to start Connor Ware on the mound.

Ware pitched two innings and allowed three hits, one run, one walk and struck out one. Shores would enter the game to relieve Ware. He threw 2.2 innings and allowed four hits, four runs, two walks and struck out five.

The Tigers used eight arms in game three of the series. As a staff, the Tiger pitchers allowed nine hits, seven runs, 10 walks and nine strikeouts. They combined for a 4.15 ERA.

LSU's next game is at home on Tuesday against Northwestern St. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network+.