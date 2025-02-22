LSU baseball loses their first game of the season to Omaha, 5-4 in game two of the series

BATON ROUGE - Saturday's double header against Omaha wasn't the most impressive of performances for LSU baseball.

The Tigers faces the Mavericks at noon on Saturday for the second game of the series, and got off to a very slow start offensively.

In the first two innings, LSU loaded the bases from walks and hit by pitches, but they weren't able to score runs from it.

Junior RHP Anthony Eyanson started the game on the mound and held his own in his second start for LSU. Eyanson threw six innings and allowed three hits, no runs, two walks and struck out seven batters.

Grant Fontenot came in to relieve Eyanson in the seventh inning, but he didn't last long as he hit the only two batters he faces with pitches. From there, the Tigers brought in Connor Benge with runners in scoring position in the seventh.

Through Benge's first three pitches, two runs scored as Eli Hoerner singled to left field and Trent Burkhalter scored the Mavericks first run of the game. Shortly after, Benge threw a wild pitch which allowed Drew Borner to score with no one out. After Benge strikes out two in a row, Omaha's Jackson Trout hit a three-run home run to left field on the first pitch of the at bat. From there, Omaha scored five runs in the seventh inning.

In order for the Tigers to remain undefeated, LSU's bats needed to get going as they were hitless through the first seven innings. Ashton Larson was able to get LSU's first hit of the day with a single to right center field, but the Tigers left the inning with no runs to show for it.

Freshman pitcher Cooper Williams closed the game not allowing a hit or a run while tallying one strikeout, and the Tiger defense was able to put out five batters.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Tigers finally come to life at the plate. Head coach Jay Johnson subbed in a few batters and it paid off.

Tanner Reaves singled and Jake Brown followed him with a double to get the Tigers in scoring position. Ryan Costello was walked to load the bases for LSU with no one out. Then Daniel Dickinson really fired up the Box with a 2 RBI double down the left field line to put LSU on the board. However, they still trailed 5-2, but they had runners on second and third base with no one out.

From there, Derek Curiel was walked to load the bases again with no one out with Jared Jones coming to the plate. Jones singles to left field to cut the lead to two as Costello reaches home for a 5-3 score in the final inning.

Bases are still loaded with no one out when Josh Pearson comes to the plate. Pearson flies out, but that allows Dickinson to tag up and score and it's a one run ball game.

However, Steven Milam flew out for the Tigers last chance to win and the Tigers lose their first game of the season 5-4.