Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball loses series finale against Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team lost its home regular season finale 7-4 against Arkansas on Sunday.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the third inning, but the Razorbacks scored four runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good.
LSU made it a 5-4 Razorback lead in the bottom of the eighth with a Chris Stanfield RBI groundout, but Arkansas then answered back with two runs in the top of the ninth before shutting the door on the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth.
LSU won the first two games of the series, with a 13-3 victory on Saturday and a 5-4 win in extra innings on a Friday night game that ended early Saturday morning.
Trending News
The Tigers, 40-11 overall and 17-10 in SEC play, end the regular season with a series at South Carolina starting on Thursday. The Gamecocks are coached by former LSU coach Paul Mainieri.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late
-
Two Jaguars with perfect GPAs among undergrads receive diplomas at SU spring...
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...