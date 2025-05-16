LSU baseball looks to even the series by getting a win over South Carolina Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After a disappointing game one loss on Thursday night, No. 1 LSU is looking to bounce back and get a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday.

The Tigers are closing out the regular season with a series against former LSU baseball coach and national champion, Paul Maineiri, who is now the head skipper for the Gamecocks.

After a back and forth battle on Thursday, South Carolina walked it off with a win after an LSU wild pitch with the bases loaded. The Tigers took that loss 6-5.

Now, on Friday, the Tigers head on the field with their ace, Kade Anderson, on the mound. They are hoping to even the series and have a chance at closing out the regular season on a high note.

LSU and South Carolina get going at 6 p.m. on Friday at Founders Park. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+.