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LSU baseball holds off Northwestern St. for mid-week win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team snapped a four-game losing skid with a 4-2 win over visiting Northwestern State on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU rightfielder Jake Brown drove in the game-deciding three runs with a home run in the fifth inning to lift LSU over the Demons and snap a losing skid that dated back to the Tigers mid-week game from last week.
Tiger head coach Jay Johnson used nine different pitchers and Deven Sheeran came in to shut the door in the eighth inning recording the final five outs with four strike outs.
Santiago Garcia was credited with the win, however the entire bullpen that took the mound tonight combined to allow only two runs on five hits with just two walks.
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