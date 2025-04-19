71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball holds off Alabama to win series

3 hours 32 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 9:19 PM April 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is still undefeated at home in SEC play.

The Tigers kept No. 15 Alabama's bats quiet in a 4-3 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium. With the victory, LSU improves to 12-5 in the SEC this season, and 8-0 at home in conference play.

After going down 1-0, LSU used RBI hits from Daniel Dickinson and Jared Jones in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1. Derek Curiel doubled the Tigers lead with a 2-RBI single in the fourth inning.

Anthony Eyanson got the win on the mound for LSU, tossing six innings, allowing just one run, and striking out 12. Zac Cowan got the three-inning save in relief for LSU.

Trending News

The Tigers look for the sweep against Alabama on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days